Dubai: Apply for a road to your house using an RTA app

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022

Residents can request for a temporary road to their house through a smart application, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the RTA asked residents if they needed a temporary road constructed to their home, reminding them that they can apply for a gravel road to be laid. They were encouraged to avail the Tareej service using Mahboub – RTA's virtual assistant.

Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps.

Here's how to apply for it through the app:

Download the Corporate Services Smart App

Agree to the Terms and Conditions after reading them to display the list of services

Select Traffic and Roads, then Tareej

Click on Apply Now

Fill in the information, upload the required documents, then click on send

Save the transaction confirmation details for future reference

Residents also need to provide the following documents:

Copy of the Emirates ID

Copy of the affection plan

Certificate of villa building completion inside the farm (if the road was servicing a facility categorized as farm by Dubai Municipality)

The entire process is free of cost for residential villas.

