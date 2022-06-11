Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Apply for a road to your house using an RTA app

Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 2:51 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 10:18 PM

Residents can request for a temporary road to their house through a smart application, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the RTA asked residents if they needed a temporary road constructed to their home, reminding them that they can apply for a gravel road to be laid. They were encouraged to avail the Tareej service using Mahboub – RTA's virtual assistant.

Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps.

Here's how to apply for it through the app:

  • Download the Corporate Services Smart App
  • Agree to the Terms and Conditions after reading them to display the list of services
  • Select Traffic and Roads, then Tareej
  • Click on Apply Now
  • Fill in the information, upload the required documents, then click on send
  • Save the transaction confirmation details for future reference

Residents also need to provide the following documents:

  • Copy of the Emirates ID
  • Copy of the affection plan
  • Certificate of villa building completion inside the farm (if the road was servicing a facility categorized as farm by Dubai Municipality)

The entire process is free of cost for residential villas.

ALSO READ:


More news from Transport