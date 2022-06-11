Dubai: Apply for a road to your house using an RTA app

4WD vehicle equipped with cameras will be used to prepare the maps
Transport1 week ago
Residents can request for a temporary road to their house through a smart application, the Roads and Transport Authority has said.
In a tweet posted earlier today, the RTA asked residents if they needed a temporary road constructed to their home, reminding them that they can apply for a gravel road to be laid. They were encouraged to avail the Tareej service using Mahboub – RTA's virtual assistant.
Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps.
Here's how to apply for it through the app:
Residents also need to provide the following documents:
The entire process is free of cost for residential villas.
ALSO READ:
4WD vehicle equipped with cameras will be used to prepare the maps
Transport1 week ago
People must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals, and give priority to pedestrians
Transport1 week ago
Schools need to upload commercial licence, maintenance contract, bus route and student details
Transport1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Customs says customers can obtain digital certificates equipped with a QR code for authentication
Transport1 week ago
Violators caused serious accidents
Transport1 week ago
The Dh2 billion project links with several highways
Transport1 week ago
Criteria for ranking included rate of traffic congestion at intersections
Transport2 weeks ago
The emirate is running trials of a new system that will allow motorists to reserve their spots online
Transport2 weeks ago