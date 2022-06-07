UAE traffic alert: Key road diversions announced starting June 8

Motorists urged to adhere to road signs in the area

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 9:59 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced traffic diversions on Emirates Road near the Abu Dhabi border, starting Wednesday, June 8.

In a tweet, the RTA said the road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project

Motorists are requested to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.

"#RTA announces a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi Emirate into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project starting Wednesday, 8 June 2022," the RTA tweeted.

ALSO READ: