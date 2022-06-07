UAE traffic alert: Key road diversions announced starting June 8

People must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals, and give priority to pedestrians
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced traffic diversions on Emirates Road near the Abu Dhabi border, starting Wednesday, June 8.
In a tweet, the RTA said the road will be converted into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project
Motorists are requested to adhere to the directional and regulatory signs along the diversion area.
"#RTA announces a traffic diversion on Emirates Road at the entrance of Abu Dhabi Emirate into a parallel two-lane road to implement the Etihad Rail Project starting Wednesday, 8 June 2022," the RTA tweeted.
