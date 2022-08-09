The Genius Of Secondhand Tech.
How a team of French engineers are on a mission to change the way you buy Tech.
Many of us tend to deviate from used or secondhand tech. Truth is, buying secondhand is one of the most ethical moves you can make. E-waste makes up over 70% of toxic waste. It's a win-win scenario, you don't have anything to lose. It's just a good deal that aligns with your needs and budget. So, how can you chime in on this?
Revibe is the most trusted platform to buy second-hand electronics in the Middle East.
Revibe believes devices don't have to be new to feel new. This is why they have created a reliable platform to buy authentic tech. All their devices are checked and inspected by experts. Their experts have a systematic procedure to analyze the devices; which includes things like battery life, sound quality, and port function to name just a few.
Most times used tech is almost brand new but costs 40%-50% less than its market price. The so-called used smartphone could be a gift that was not needed. One of the main reasons behind secondhand tech is trade-ins for newer models even when the current models work perfectly fine.
Revibe keeps things light on your wallet and great for the planet all while meeting your needs. With an easy-to-navigate website users are provided with a wide array of options to choose from. You are very likely to come across exactly what you're looking for!
However, if you are still in need of assistance and further information, a 7/7 customer support system is ready to assist you.
Revibe verifies the device thoroughly to ensure you are getting the best of your money.
All devices are tested in-depth to ensure you know exactly what you're getting.
Revibe makes everything risk and hassle-free. Customers are also provided with a one-year warranty and 10 days to decide if they've had a change of heart. Best of all they provide free shipping so the whole process really is a piece of cake.
Revibe makes it easy on your pockets while fulfilling your needs and keeps things sustainable. Every secondhand device you buy helps you save 56kgs of carbon dioxide emissions. As sustainability awareness grows every day we want to play our part by providing people with a reliable source to purchase tech. The trend to buy renewed tech has continued to grow every day. You see more and more people switching from new to renewed.
With Revibe you can choose the conditions and the price which suits you. Since everyone has different needs and different budgets, they wanted to make sure you know what exactly it is that you're getting. To do so they have created a 3-Grade transparent notation system. The grades consist of excellent, very good, and good all of them feel almost completely new.
Visit revibe.me to get started.