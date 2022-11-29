Break the habit, Join the flip side
Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.
There is a lot to love in the new Galaxy Z Flip4, Samsung's latest and most compact full- sized foldable smartphone ever, packed with great experiences for expressing yourself. With its new, slimmer hinge and narrower bezels, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has truly revolutionised the smartphone industry from the ground up. The latest offering, with its foldable and powerful performance gives users a whole new experience that breaks the norms of a traditional phone.
Flexing new experiences
With an improved, hands-free camera experience, you can capture yourself and your crew from never-before-seen angles, all on your own. Through the use of the FlexCam, users will not need any other accessory, allowing them to explore new perspectives with the least amount of discomfort.
Photography enthusiasts can even do more than ever with the Galaxy Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the cover screen, by leveraging the main camera on the front screen with the upgraded Quick Shot, starting with high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switching to Flex Mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video - making it ideal for content creators and vloggers. It is the best selfie camera for your social life.
Now you can make every moment last forever with your Galaxy Z Flip4 thanks to unique and wonderful experiences of snapping a photo or recording a video.
Go truly hands-free
The Galaxy Z Flip4 is meant for people on the go, allowing more freedom and accessibility for any activity. With its Flex mode, which is one of the best realisations of Samsung's folding phone aesthetic to date, you can enjoy a plethora of advantages, including hands-free photo capture. You can turn your phone into a tripod to capture your entire family and friends, making sure that nobody gets left out. You can also enjoy hands-free video chatting, which is convenient for video calls, freeing up your hands if you're busy and giving you the freedom you require to multi-task and do multiple actions simultaneously.
Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition is so you
The Galaxy Z Flip4 is the ultimate smartphone for self-expression. With its stylish design and Bespoke Edition, it boldly ushers in new ways to express yourself through its expanded colour options, including gold, silver, and black frame, and front and back colour options like yellow, white, navy, khaki, and red. Users can choose from 75 different combinations for a colour scheme perfectly tailored to their styles, allowing customers to completely personalise the look of their device.
To sum up, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with something that most smartphones lack, a personality. With one of the most powerful and efficient processors found in any Samsung phone, it brings a unique design and form factor, allowing pocketability and compactness in a stylish way and provides plenty of variety with its wide range of colours. The FlexCam allows new angles and authentic moments, giving users numerous ways to capture memorable hands-free experiences.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Galaxy Z Flip4 and join the flip side.
For more information, visit Samsung.com