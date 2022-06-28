Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Review
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
If it wasn't made clear, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, is by far the most powerful gaming laptop you can get this year. Packed with the latest Intel's Core i9-12950HX CPU, Nvidia's top of the line RTX 3080Ti with a max TGP of 175W and 32 GB DDR5 RAM in a 17.3" frame, suffice to say, anything you throw at in terms of gaming or productivity, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE will cut through like butter.
Customizable Design
In addition to last year's features, the back panel of the 2022 ROG Strix Scar 17 SE holds an extra secret specially developed invisible ink. A subtle cypher on the lid of the laptop can be brightened with the included UV flashlight, exposing hidden messages in cryptic cyber-stylized text. The texts reveal a close connection to Scar Runner, Asus' new Citadel game. Citadel is a free game that introduces Asus' products in an interactive way. You can also customize your laptop chassis with Armor Caps, which allow you to add additional flair to your machine. Choose from three bundled options in the box, or 3D print your own with downloadable templates for a 100% unique design.
The semi-translucent palm rest gives you a sneak peek at the internals, and redesigned rubber feet help to eliminate vibrations for smooth, quiet gaming sessions. Coupled with colorful accents, the sporty feel of the Strix Scar 17 SE resonates across the entire chassis that weighs just about 3 kilograms.
To add on more, the wraparound light bar has a higher LED density to evenly illuminate the three front edges of the chassis, while additional LEDs beneath the display add a diffused glow on deck.
There's also Per-key RGB lighting allows for unlimited flexibility via Aura Sync, including game specific lighting layouts. The function keys are spaced for fewer misses, and enlarged directional arrows are isolated for precise finger control. Five dedicated gaming hotkeys give quick access to features like volume, mic mute, and Armoury Crate. They are also fully customizable, and can be programmed to launch apps, set as a function key, or used as a macro.
Unprecedented Performance
With top tier specs including an overclockable Intel Core i9-12950HX CPU, Nvidia's top of the line RTX 3080Ti with a max TGP of 175W, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen. 4 NVme SSD in RAID 0, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE's performance is the best you'll get for your money. As of 2022, all the ROG models now feature a MUX Switch. The MUX Switch significantly reduces in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10%.
The MUX or Multiplexer Switch allows users to manually engage or disengage the integrated graphics. Modern gaming laptops route frames from the GPU through the CPU's integrated graphics before reaching the display to prioritize battery life. The MUX switch can physically alter the connection between the GPU and Screen. Letting frames be routed directly from the discrete GPU to the display translates in increased performance and an overall better gaming experience.
The 17" display comes with a WQHD 240Hz. With refresh rates that fast and response times of just 3ms, expect to get top tier gaming performance to match. IPS panel also offers fantastic color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Adaptive Sync for a stellar gaming and viewing experience.
Featuring a 90Wh battery, the laptop can last for about 10.5 hours of video playback before needing a recharge. For flexibility on the go, USB Type-C charging up to 100W is supported. When charging using the supplied 240W power adapter, the Strix Scar 17 SE can recharge from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes but as always to get the best performance on the laptop its best to plug it in to the charger.
As far as ports go, the Strix Scar 17 SE has a dedicated RJ45 port supporting 2.5G LAN, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. The dedicated GPU hosts an HDMI 2.1 port for external displays, and two USB Type-C ports allow for plenty of connectivity-one for DisplayPort and power delivery, and a second with Thunderbolt 4.
And as always, Armoury Crate helps you tweak settings to your preference. Real time monitoring allows you to see what your GPU, CPU and memory are doing. RGB can be adjusted down to a game-by-game basis with Aura Sync. Fan and power profiles allow you to change the acoustics and thermal characteristics of the laptop on the fly. All ROG gaming notebooks offer multiple Operating Modes to fit different scenarios and user requirements.
Verdict
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE gets everything right. From extreme performance, a solid display and a beautiful design, it's an ideal machine to get if you want a desktop PC level of performance in a portable package. It remains cool and quiet under pressure and is ideal for high end gaming and productivity without question.
