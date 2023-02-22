UAE team arrive in Thailand for Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

The Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship will begin on February 24

Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu team. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 2:24 PM

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, three days before the start of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship. The squad travelled to Thailand from Sydney after participating in a training camp to get themselves ready for the competition.

The five-day Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, which will begin on February 24, will see the participation of players from 37 nations.

Omar Al Suwaidi, the Emirati champion who competes in the 56 kg division, is confident of his team's chances ahead of the championships.

“We arrived in Bangkok with our goal to defend the title and raise the UAE flag on the podium," Al Suwaidi said.

"I have every faith that the golden team will recreate the happy moments we had in Manama, Birmingham, and Abu Dhabi last year.”

The UAE’s delegation is led by Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and includes Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department of the UAEJJF, and Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team.

“We have confidence in our national team to win the championship title for the third straight year and solidify the UAE’s leadership in the continent," Al Dhaheri said.

"The Asian championship is considered the most prominent continental championship, where our jiu-jitsu champions have always shone and secured medals.”

Meanwhile, Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF’s Technical Department, said: “The Sydney camp was an important step in preparing the national team to compete at the highest level. This was one of the longest external camps for the team, and we were successful in producing fruitful outcomes. It has strengthened bonds between players and technical staff along with enhancing technical skills.”

The players have developed the mental and physical fitness required to participate in the competition, according to Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team.

“The national team will continue its training, learn more about potential opponents, and prepare the right strategy over the course of the following two days. This is one of training’s most critical parts,” Lemos said.

Men’s national team members: Theyab Al-Nuaimi and Omar Al-Suwaidi (56 kg), Omar Al-Fadhli and Khaled Al-Shehhi (62 kg), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi and Sultan Jabr (69 kg), Faraj Al-Awlaki and Mahdi Al-Awlaki (77 kg), Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Faisal Al-Ketbi weighed (85 kg), and Abdullah Al-Kubaisi and Hazza Farhan weighed (94 kg).

Women’s national team members: Hamda Al-Shekheili and Aisha Al-Shamsi (45 kg), Balqis Abdul Karim and Hessa Al-Shamsi (48 kg), Asma Al-Hosani and Shamsa Al-Ameri (52 kg), Bashayer Al-Matroushi (57 kg), and Haya Al-Jahuri and Shamma Al-Kalbani weighed (63 kg), and Marwa Al-Hosani weighed (70 kg).

ALSO READ: