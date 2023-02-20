Badminton Asia praises Dubai after the success of Asian team championships

Multan sit on top of the points table with six points after four home games, while Islamabad have two points from two games
Badminton Asia secretary general Moosa Nashid congratulated Dubai on the resounding success of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships which came to an end at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre on Sunday with China beating South Korea in the final for the gold medal.
As many as 17 teams participated in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships where India and Thailand claimed bronze medals.
“This was a dream come true for us to having this magnitude of an event in Dubai. We feel the gravity of badminton having spread in parts of Asia because we were having major tournaments in far East and Central Asia," Nashid said.
"And this is the first time, we have moved to West Asia and with the involvement of number of countries as well as the impact we have seen especially from the developing countries and the top nations in the world.
“We are also very amazed to see the amount of involvement from all the stakeholders in these championships. I am very pleased to appreciate the partnership we have developed with the local organisers. This is one the best tournaments we have had in this part of Asia,” he added.
The Blue Ocean Corporation and Beyond Boundaries organised the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council.
As part of the deal, Dubai will stage the annual Badminton Asia Championships in teams and individual categories until 2027.
After the successful completion of the teams championships, Dubai will host the individual Asian championships in April this year.
