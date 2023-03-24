Sheikh Mohammed welcomes guests to Dubai World Cup

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, addressed guests of the Dubai World Cup 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome our honorable guests to the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup," the Dubai Ruler said in his address.

"This edition coincides with the Year of Sustainability, which was announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan 'Today for tomorrow', which embodies our country's approach, goals and vision in the field of sustainability and its responsibility in facing challenges".

"The Dubai World Cup has embodied, year after year and since its first inception in 1996, the principles of tolerance, love and peace through this noble sport. Each year, it attracts the most prominent horses, owners, trainers and riders from all over the world, armed with values, morals and honest competition, and above all the determination and will to achieve excellence," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"We are looking forward to seeing champions, and creating new ones similar to the achievements of the great stars and champions in the past, starting with the phenomenal 'Cigar', the champion of the first edition at the Nad Al Sheba track, followed by 'Dubai Millennium', 'Thunder Snow', 'Mystic Guide', and 'Country Grammer' who gave Saudi Arabia their second title, and today seeks to become the second horse to achieve a double," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his thanks and appreciation to guests, horse owners, trainers and jockeys who accepted the challenge and wished them all success.

"Thanks to the organising committee and all teams for their efforts over the years to make the World Cup a success," he concluded.

