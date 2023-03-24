Sheikh Mohammed welcomes guests to Dubai World Cup

Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday, addressed guests of the Dubai World Cup 2023.
"We are pleased to welcome our honorable guests to the 27th edition of the Dubai World Cup," the Dubai Ruler said in his address.
"This edition coincides with the Year of Sustainability, which was announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan 'Today for tomorrow', which embodies our country's approach, goals and vision in the field of sustainability and its responsibility in facing challenges".
"The Dubai World Cup has embodied, year after year and since its first inception in 1996, the principles of tolerance, love and peace through this noble sport. Each year, it attracts the most prominent horses, owners, trainers and riders from all over the world, armed with values, morals and honest competition, and above all the determination and will to achieve excellence," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
"We are looking forward to seeing champions, and creating new ones similar to the achievements of the great stars and champions in the past, starting with the phenomenal 'Cigar', the champion of the first edition at the Nad Al Sheba track, followed by 'Dubai Millennium', 'Thunder Snow', 'Mystic Guide', and 'Country Grammer' who gave Saudi Arabia their second title, and today seeks to become the second horse to achieve a double," he added.
Sheikh Mohammed extended his thanks and appreciation to guests, horse owners, trainers and jockeys who accepted the challenge and wished them all success.
"Thanks to the organising committee and all teams for their efforts over the years to make the World Cup a success," he concluded.
ALSO READ
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets