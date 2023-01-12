Ronaldo's contract does not include 200 million euro deal to support Saudi's World Cup bid: Al Nassr

Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
In a statement released Tuesday night, Al Nassr refuted claims that they forced Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a contract that included a commitment to support the 2030 World Cup bid.
Al Nassr denied rumours that Ronaldo received an additional 200 million euros (Dh791 million) for acting as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's quest to host the 2030 World Cup.
With his new Al-Nassr contract, which came about after he left Manchester United, Cristiano is reportedly the highest-paid athlete in history. He has not yet made his Saudi Arabian team debut, however, he recently witnessed them defeat Al Tai while watching.
"Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids. His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success," stated the club as quoted by Goal.com.
The proven attacker might take the field for Al Nassr in their upcoming friendly game on January 19 against Paris Saint-Germain where he could compete against Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo is scheduled to make his Saudi Pro League debut after serving a two-match suspension imposed by the English Football Association in November for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand during a match against Manchester United at Goodison Park last season.
Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract worth $75 million (Dh275 million) a year with Al Nassr on December 30. According to Fifa regulations, in the case that a player is transferred to another nation before serving the entirety of a suspension, the suspension must still be served by the player. Following the termination of Ronaldo's Manchester United contract during the World Cup, the suspension was made official.
ALSO READ:
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history
The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second
Monday's medical emergency stunned players, fans and viewers
The Kingdom hosts many international tournaments in varied sports; it even owns English Premier League club Newcastle United
Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification