Cristiano Ronaldo could face Messi in Saudi debut against PSG, says Al Nassr coach

Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification
Cristiano Ronaldo will serve his suspension before making his league debut for his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr but he could play against Paris St Germain in a friendly this month, coach Rudi Garcia has said.
Ronaldo missed the first of two domestic games for Al Nassr on Friday after being suspended by England's Football Association (FA) for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat at Everton in April.
Garcia confirmed the 37-year-old forward would also miss the league game against Al Shabab and make his debut against Ettifaq on Jan 22 - unless he plays against Lionel Messi's PSG in a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in Riyadh on Jan 19.
"It (his debut) won't be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr," Garcia was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.
"As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later.
"In terms of scheduling, it could have been better thought out. But it's not a big deal... We are in the lead, we are happy. It is a difficult championship to win, but we intend to do it."
Garcia said Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia was similar to Pele's move to New York Cosmos, shining the spotlight on the little-known Saudi club who have amassed more than 10 million new Instagram followers since his signing last month.
The former Lille and Olympique Lyonnais coach said he hopes Ronaldo rediscovers the enjoyment of playing football after a tumultuous two-month period during which his United contract was terminated and Portugal lost in the World Cup quarter-finals.
"In recent months, between Manchester United, the national team and also at a private level, he has not had easy moments," Garcia said.
"If he finds the pleasure of playing again, it will be a good goal to achieve."
ALSO READ:
Carlos Sainz (Audi) was third man home, which was enough to give the Spaniard the lead in the provisional general classification
Pelé's casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries expected to attend
His signing until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by Saudi, which has moved into Formula One, boxing and golf and snapped up English club Newcastle United
Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China