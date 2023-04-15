Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife asks for half his fortune in divorce, discovers he has 'nothing': Reports

The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife reportedly asked for half his fortune in divorce settlement, but received nothing.
Several media outlets have reported that Hakimi's ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, was asking for for half of the Paris Saint-Germain player's assets, but did not receive anything as he has nothing to his name.
All of Hakimi's assets are reportedly in his mother's name. He has also allegedly made his mother a beneficiary to his salary.
Hakimi is among the highest paid African footballers, and is said to make over $215,000 per week.
The Moroccan full-back is currently facing preliminary charges of rape, after a 24-year-old accused him of rape, earlier this year.
The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his house while his wife and children were away on holiday.
His wife, actress Hiba Abouk, had reportedly filed for divorce recently, according to international media outlets.
ALSO READ:
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says
In 1994, Takagi was chosen to join a unique initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that would see him intern at some of the most prestigious thoroughbred racing stables in England, Ireland, and France
Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United