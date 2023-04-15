Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife asks for half his fortune in divorce, discovers he has 'nothing': Reports

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 9:04 AM

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife reportedly asked for half his fortune in divorce settlement, but received nothing.

Several media outlets have reported that Hakimi's ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, was asking for for half of the Paris Saint-Germain player's assets, but did not receive anything as he has nothing to his name.

All of Hakimi's assets are reportedly in his mother's name. He has also allegedly made his mother a beneficiary to his salary.

Hakimi is among the highest paid African footballers, and is said to make over $215,000 per week.

The Moroccan full-back is currently facing preliminary charges of rape, after a 24-year-old accused him of rape, earlier this year.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his house while his wife and children were away on holiday.

His wife, actress Hiba Abouk, had reportedly filed for divorce recently, according to international media outlets.

