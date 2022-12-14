Look: 'Psychic' Omani goes viral for accurately predicting losing teams at Fifa World Cup

Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
From a Chinese Panda to a German Octopus to a clairvoyant camel in Dubai, we’ve had a fair share of our friends from the animal kingdom successfully predicting the winners of matches in the recent Fifa World Cup tournaments.
However, this has been the year that a human psychic has taken the prediction game to a whole new level with his quirky forecasts on not which team will win, but which team will lose!
At the time when football fans are in a race to predict the winners of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, an Omani has become an instant celebrity in the Middle East for his ‘precise’ predictions.
Popularly known as Mjumba’ Oman’s Mohammed al Hajri has achieved celebrity status on social media for his precise predictions.
And how does he do it? It’s simple.
Mohammed just wears the jersey of a team that he thinks will lose and abracadabra, it happens.
His reverse magic has worked right from the first game when he wore the Qatar colours when they lost in the tournament opener to Ecuador. Since then he has been spot-on with all his predictions.
The Omani flaunted his support to some of the biggest football-playing nations and no doubt that was the end of them in the tournament. Here's a look at some of the teams Mohammed supported.
No prizes for guessing which jersey you will see Mohamed in for tonight's second semi-final between defending champion France and giant killers Morocco.
You can bet that he will be at the Al Bayt Stadium tonight, cheering lustily for his Arab brothers in the blue, white and red colours worn by Les Blues.
