DP World Tour winners set for Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Englishman Daniel Gavins will defend his Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour Championship next month. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 11:16 PM

Defending champion Daniel Gavins will be joined by fellow DP World Tour winners Rasmus Højgaard, Pablo Larrazábal and Dubai resident Thorbjørn Olesen at next year’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Ras Al Khaimah will host the DP World Tour for the third consecutive year, with Al Hamra Golf Club once again welcoming some of the world’s best golfers to the Emirate from January 25th – 28th, 2024.

The event will be the third stop on the DP World Tour’s International Swing, following the inaugural Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort and the 35th edition of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Last year, Gavins won his second DP World Tour title in the most dramatic of circumstances as he claimed victory by just one stroke after a double bogey on the 72nd and final hole.

The Englishman had a three-stroke lead on the 18th tee but found the water twice on the daunting closing hole, however he held his nerve on the green as he made a 25-foot putt to take the title.

‘It was fantastic to win my second DP World Tour title in Ras Al Khaimah, but I would have liked for it to have been less stressful,’ said Gavins.

‘I’m really pleased with how I kept my composure and made that putt on the last, it’s a moment I’ll always remember and it’s something I’m very proud of.’

Four-time DP World Tour winner Rasmus Højgaard will be looking to follow in his twin brother Nicolai’s footsteps when he tees it up in Ras Al Khaimah, after Nicolai won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.

Larrazábal, who is seeking a tenth DP World Tour title, has claimed four wins on three continents since March 2022, with two wins in Europe, and one each in Africa and Asia.

The Spaniard is no stranger to winning in the United Arab Emirates, having claimed the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in 2014 and becoming an Honorary Member of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, beating Major Champions Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson to the title by one stroke. He also finished in a share of third at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

‘It will have been ten years since my victory in Abu Dhabi and it would be great to win again in the United Arab Emirates,’ said Larrazábal. ‘I have really enjoyed my experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, and I’m sure we’ll get a warm welcome when we return in 2024.’

Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen will be teeing up in search of an eighth DP World Tour win and will arrive at Al Hamra buoyed by his tied fourth finish in the event earlier this year.

The Dane has had consecutive winning years on the DP World Tour and he ended the season ninth on last year’s Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, his second-highest career finish. For further information Visit www.europeantour.com