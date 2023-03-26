South Africa beats West Indies in record T20 run chase

It is Perez's second career pole and second in Saudi Arabia, while Verstappen will start from 15th
South Africa set a new record for chasing in international T20 cricket when they scored 259 for four to beat West Indies by six wickets at Centurion on Sunday.
Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century for the visitors as they posted an imposing 258 for five, the joint sixth-highest total in T20 internationals.
However, Quinton de Kock responded with 100 from 44 balls, a maiden T20I century, while fellow opener Reeza Hendricks hit 68.
"It was quite special. Reeza was the silent assassin. When I got out he said, 'We just did something really special and we should be proud of what we've done'," said De Kock.
Captain Aiden Markram (38 not out) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.
The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria's 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.
"It was pretty, pretty crazy. When we came off halfway, we thought we had enough," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.
"But credit to Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. They applied pressure from ball one."
Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr