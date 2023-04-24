Exclusive: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 today, Ramiz Raja admires Indian legend's humility

Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja still remembers the day when Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut at the age of 16 in 1989.
Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today, went on to become the only man in history to score 100 international centuries.
But Raja, who opened the batting for Pakistan in Tendulkar’s debut Test for India in Karachi, was struck by the maturity shown by the baby-faced batsman against a fearsome Pakistan attack featuring Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir.
"The maturity he showed was beyond his age when he made his debut against us at 16. He had batting sense and braved the fury of fast bowling showing terrific temperament," Raja told the Khaleej Times.
The former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman said Tendulkar was the epitome of pure batsmanship.
"High elbow, straight bat and driving with so much power for a man of small frame is what set him apart on the field," he said.
But Tendulkar's best quality, according to Raja, was not his batting.
"What makes him such a special cricketer is that he stayed grounded despite all the fame and praise," said Raja, a key member of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan team.
"All these great cricketers like Sachin have this kid-like love for the game. He is at his natural best when he is around the game."
