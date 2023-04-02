Bundesliga: Bayern puts four past Dortmund on Tuchel's debut

Azeem Rafiq — a former player at Yorkshire — went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18
Bayern Munich went back to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at home to give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach of the Bavarian giant.
A shocking own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, as well as two trademark poacher's finishes from Thomas Mueller had Bayern 3-0 up by the 25th minute.
Kingsley Coman added a fourth shortly after half-time to send Bayern two points clear of the visitors despite two late consolation goals.
"We need the desire to get better, because we have to get better," Tuchel said, although he praised his side's "desire to fight for the ball".
"It was the result we absolutely wanted."
Dortmund came into the match in the unfamiliar position of first place, one point ahead of Bayern, who fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week.
Tuchel, who won a German Cup title during a two-year stint in charge of Dortmund, only had one training session with Bayern.
The international gold category matches of the Padel Championship witnessed exciting duels in the round of 32
Doug Watson, Bhupat Seemar and Ernst Oertel united in view of trainer’s honours as 2022-2023 season reaches its finale
Khan struck a sublime 103 from 84 deliveries that was generously peppered with nine boundaries and two sixes
Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as venue due to its close proximity to India
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition "only" as individuals under a neutral flag
De Villiers made a return to Bengaluru to be a part of the 'RCB Unbox' event, where he was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame along with long-time teammate Chris Gayle
Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2