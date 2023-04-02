Bundesliga: Bayern puts four past Dortmund on Tuchel's debut

Bayern had fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week

Sun 2 Apr 2023

Bayern Munich went back to the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday, defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at home to give Thomas Tuchel a winning start as coach of the Bavarian giant.

A shocking own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, as well as two trademark poacher's finishes from Thomas Mueller had Bayern 3-0 up by the 25th minute.

Kingsley Coman added a fourth shortly after half-time to send Bayern two points clear of the visitors despite two late consolation goals.

"We need the desire to get better, because we have to get better," Tuchel said, although he praised his side's "desire to fight for the ball".

"It was the result we absolutely wanted."

Dortmund came into the match in the unfamiliar position of first place, one point ahead of Bayern, who fired coach Julian Nagelsmann in favour of Tuchel last week.

Tuchel, who won a German Cup title during a two-year stint in charge of Dortmund, only had one training session with Bayern.

