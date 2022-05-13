UAE: Sheikh Khalifa laid to rest at Al Bateen cemetery

Condolences pour in from embassies and consulates in the country
The late UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi, WAM announced.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, today performed the funeral prayer for late president at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
They all prayed to Allah Almighty to inspire everyone with patience and solace on the passing of the late UAE leader.
He was joined by members of the Al Nahyan family.
Sheikh Mohamed and members of Al Nahyan family accompanied the body of the late Sheikh Khalifa to his final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.
Funeral prayers were held in mosques across the country after Maghrib (sunset). Citizens and residents came together to observe the prayers for the UAE President who passed away on Friday at the age of 73.
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will receive condolences from the Rulers of the Emirates and senior officials at Mushrif Palace.
