Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple to offer special prayers

“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:36 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 6:49 PM

Expressing deepest condolences at the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi will offer special prayers.

“In this moment of great grief, we offer our deepest prayers for the Royal family, the people of the UAE and the world on the passing away of our beloved ruler His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.

“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a home of peace and prosperity and a beacon of harmony and tolerance. For the coming days special prayers will be offered at the BAPS Hindu Mandir and the homes of all devotees,” the statement added.

ALSO READ:

The construction of the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple is underway in Abu Mureikha area off Sheikh Zayed road.