UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Dar Al Ber Society donates Dh5 million

More than 2,500 meals are being distributed every week
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dar Al Ber Society has announced a donation of Dh5 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the region’s largest campaign of its kind, from the UAE to the world, to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.
The Society’s donation, equivalent to five million meals, is in line with its existing humanitarian efforts to aid the less fortunate.
Dr Mohammed Suhail Al-Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber, said: “The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative enhances the UAE’s status as a strong contributor to the global charitable and humanitarian work efforts. It also contributes to the UAE’s notable position at the forefront, driving global efforts of foreign aid.
ALSO READ:
"The UAE’s announcement of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative at the start of the holy honth of Ramadan is a unique addition to its existing humanitarian efforts to extend a helping hand to everyone in need.”
More than 2,500 meals are being distributed every week
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Contribute sums of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The holiday will be from Saturday, April 30, till Sunday, May 8
Ramadan 20221 day ago
'We share dishes from our native countries, celebrate UAE's multiculturalism'
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Number of buses to be increased between Ramadan 26 and 28
Ramadan 20221 day ago
This dessert infused with sweetness and tanginess of the berry balances the taste
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Financial support has been transferred in full to beneficiaries within three working days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Quinoa is a healthy source of proteins
Ramadan 20221 day ago