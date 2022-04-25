UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Dar Al Ber Society donates Dh5 million

The contribution is in line with the Society's existing humanitarian efforts to aid the less fortunate

By Wam Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 6:43 PM

Dar Al Ber Society has announced a donation of Dh5 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the region’s largest campaign of its kind, from the UAE to the world, to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The Society’s donation, equivalent to five million meals, is in line with its existing humanitarian efforts to aid the less fortunate.

Dr Mohammed Suhail Al-Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber, said: “The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative enhances the UAE’s status as a strong contributor to the global charitable and humanitarian work efforts. It also contributes to the UAE’s notable position at the forefront, driving global efforts of foreign aid.

"The UAE’s announcement of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative at the start of the holy honth of Ramadan is a unique addition to its existing humanitarian efforts to extend a helping hand to everyone in need.”