Ramadan 2023 in UAE: 7 unique iftars to try during the holy month

From iftars in the opulent Dubai Opera, to breaking your fast beneath an open sky, there are plenty of stunning experiences on offer for residents to choose from

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 8:43 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 8:54 AM

With Ramadan right around the corner, UAE residents are preparing for a month of fasting, prayers and soulful experiences. It is also the time of year when restaurants around the country prepare unique dining experiences to nourish the stomachs and souls of those fasting.

From iftars in the opulent Dubai Opera, to breaking your fast under the open sky and stars, there are a wide variety of unique experiences on offer for UAE residents to choose from. Here are the top 6:

1. Expo City

From corporate iftars and suhoors at the Surreal water feature to a communal table that weaves its way through the Mobility District, this year, Expo City Dubai seems to be of the most exciting places to be during Ramadan. While the Surreal corporate iftar offers an extensive buffet as well as live cooking stations, the Mobility District’s lively communal iftar table offers a sharing-style menu, with food from around the world including Emirati, Indian and Lebanese dishes.

Cost: Iftar at Dh250 per person and Suhoor at Dh225. Free for children aged six and under, and half price for 12 and under.

2. Dubai Opera

Photo: AP

If a decadent iftar is what you are on the lookout for, then the Dubai Opera might be just the place for you. Guests will be able to enjoy an exquisite Iftar buffet curated by the chefs at Address Sky View, featuring International and Arabic dishes with carving stations, a variety of sweets and desserts, and Ramadan juices.

Cost: Starting from Dh290 per person

3. Address Fountain Views

Imagine breaking your fast with the breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. The restaurant, a charming and homely dine-out venue, offers a gourmet iftar buffet spread of traditional delicacies and live stations, brimming with mezzes, sushi, salads, mains, desserts, and Ramadan juices.

Price: Dh265 per person

4. Pura Eco Retreat Iftar Buffet at Sand Lounge

Enjoy a magnificent iftar in the midst of nature, with a celestial canopy of stars and mangroves as decoration stretching as far as the eye can see at the beautiful Pura Eco Retreat Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. Diners can enjoy a gourmet selection of delights, from Iranian to Emirati, Indian and international favourites, at this iftar.

Afterwards, savour delectable deserts like Khanfroush and Chibab, or opt for traditional Arabic sweets for the perfect finish

Price: Dh75 per person for the Iftar Buffet (includes Ramadan juices and Arabic Coffee)

5. Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Enjoy a calm and peaceful iftar with a vibrant ambiance, along with unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf this Ramadan at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort’s Ramadan Lounge. From traditional mezze platters and succulent grilled meats to fresh seafood and an assortment of delicious desserts, diners can enjoy authentic and all-time favourite dishes from across the region.

Cost: Packages start from Dh115 per person

6. Aventura Park

Groups of 10 or more can reconnect and break their fast together this Ramadan surrounded by magical views of nature. The experience features delicious Levant cuisine and traditional Arabic desserts, all put together in a sharing-style fusion menu created by Chef Jean Barbour. There is also a welcoming chill zone section with board games available to play, and an option for team-building exercises, upon request.

Cost: Dh165 per person

