Look: UAE royals break fast with 100 cancer patients and survivors

Medical checkups, quiz programme and informative sessions held for guests at Iftar event to spread awareness about disease

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

It was an Iftar with an emotional touch at the VIP Hall in Ras Al Khaimah. Nearly 100 cancer patients and survivors participated along with their families for an Iftar meal with royals, officials, and doctors shedding light on the disease.

The Iftar was organised by the Emirates Cancer Society, Life Pharmacy, Julfar, Kerala Hypermarket, and Abdullah Ali Sharhan Charity with the chief guest Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office and other royals and dignitaries.

At 4.30pm, the guests walked into the hall and were given a grand welcome. The volunteers escorted the guests to their seats with a welcome gift that featured cancer awareness. A quiz programme and informative session were held for the young ones of the family.

Many cancer survivors spoke about their battle with the disease. “Such an event massively boosts our spirits to fight the deadly disease,” said a warrior.

As Adhan was called out, the Royals broke their fast with the guests and then proceeded to offer Maghrib prayer with the congregation.

Medical checkups were held before and after the dinner to highlight its importance and how it helps detect cancer at an early stage.

“Along with other entities, we wanted to organise an Iftar with a touch of raising awareness about cancer, which is a global risk that must be acknowledged irrespective of age,” said Inamullah Sheikh, Area Manager at Life Pharmacy.

“Guests had many questions regarding the disease and the experts present at the event broke the myth surrounding cancer and provided them with satisfactory answers,” added Sheikh.

A survivor who wished to remain anonymous said that it was a difficult battle and talking about it will surely make the warriors ready to take up the fight.

A cancer patient who attended the dinner with the family was delighted with the knowledge gained at the event. Such events help boosts our spirit and motivates us to fight the disease said a warrior.

The guests were given gifts as a token of appreciation. “Gifts included supplements, a few beauty products, and much more. It also had awareness material to understand the disease much better,” said Paria Mousavi, a volunteer and store manager at Life Pharmacy.

