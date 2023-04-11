KT Impact: UAE ministry honours expat brothers for providing 16,000 Iftar meals daily to people in need

The Happyhappyuae Drive distributes meals to people who cannot cook or afford quality food during the holy month

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 10:16 PM

Two brothers' mission to feed thousands of people this Ramadan has received praise from UAE authorities. Imran and Mohammed Karim were honoured by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday, a few days after a Khaleej Times report highlighted how they aimed to provide half a million meals to the needy during the holy month.

Top officials from the ministry joined the mass Iftar gathering organised by the brothers. "We thank Khaleej Times for making us learn about the wonderful initiative. It was our pleasure to participate today and see the process of this great volunteer work done by these brothers and their family. We have presented them with a certificate of appreciation and a memento for their contribution to the welfare and happiness of society,” said Hussain Alaleeli, Director of the Customer Relations Department and CEO of the Happiness and Wellbeing department, who honoured them with a certificate and a memento.

This honour came under the instructions of Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resource and Emiratisation, after Dubai Government representatives noticed a Khaleej Times’ report about the humanitarian initiative, Happyhappyuae.

The initiative, by the brothers, aims to provide thousands of Iftar packets during Ramadan and food packets in other months across five neighbourhoods in Dubai and Sharjah. Over 16,000 food packets are being distributed daily during Ramadan.

“What they are doing is not easy. They are not just sending food packets to be delivered but are also on-ground, serving and helping people. And of course, as the holy month of Ramadan, these acts show us the real meaning of this holy month,” added Alaleeli.

Receiving the honour, Imran Karim said that the definition of charity is not limited to just monetary donations, it could be the smallest act of kindness that could make someone’s day. “Charity is not only about giving money, it could just be the smallest gesture which could be a smile,” said Imran.

On feeding thousands of labourers in Jebel Ali, Shajja, and DIP camps, Imran said that these individuals build our community, so now it is our time to give back to them.

“It’s about respecting everyone, regardless of race, religion, culture, and background. Everyone is equal in our eyes,” said Imran.

The Happyhappyuae Drive focuses primarily on distributing meals to people who cannot cook or afford quality food during Ramadan. The meals are distributed where there is a large concentration of people, like workers accommodations, mosques, and other such places.

Thanking the Almighty for helping them provide meals to thousands of people, Mohammed said they feel delighted to be recognised by the government. “Our father started this initiative, and we are continuing in the name of Allah,”

“If people want to join us or they want to contribute anything, the biggest contribution we need is your time and affection. We want people to come and love them, to appreciate them, and to give them the respect that a human being deserves,”

On Friday, officials from MoHRE joined workers for an Iftar meal at Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej. The event was held in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society.

Dr Al Awar had said that it’s our duty to be close to workers, listen to them, and benefit from their experiences in the labour market and deserve our appreciation and respect for their indispensable contribution to the development of the UAE.

