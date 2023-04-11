Dubai police distribute 1,000 iftar meals to workers on Zayed Humanitarian Day

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 3:15 PM

Dubai Police distributed 1,000 iftar meals to workers in order to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day. The authority's General Department of Logistics Support, as part of the 'Your Iftar On Us' initiative, distributed the meals at a construction site in Bur Dubai.

The effort is aimed at honouring the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's contributions to the foundation of humanitarian work in the UAE.

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support, stated that the UAE's annual observance of Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder of the noble and humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "These values continue to guide the UAE's ongoing commitment to charitable and humanitarian initiatives both domestically and internationally, contributing to the alleviation of suffering for people worldwide," he said.

Major General Ali Ghanem explained that the iftar meal distribution initiative is a continuation of the spirit of giving and generosity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"This commitment reflects Dubai Police's dedication to humanitarian, charitable, and voluntary work," he concluded.

