Dubai police distribute 1,000 iftar meals to workers on Zayed Humanitarian Day

The group Iftar was held at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej
Dubai Police distributed 1,000 iftar meals to workers in order to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day. The authority's General Department of Logistics Support, as part of the 'Your Iftar On Us' initiative, distributed the meals at a construction site in Bur Dubai.
The effort is aimed at honouring the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's contributions to the foundation of humanitarian work in the UAE.
Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support, stated that the UAE's annual observance of Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder of the noble and humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "These values continue to guide the UAE's ongoing commitment to charitable and humanitarian initiatives both domestically and internationally, contributing to the alleviation of suffering for people worldwide," he said.
Major General Ali Ghanem explained that the iftar meal distribution initiative is a continuation of the spirit of giving and generosity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
"This commitment reflects Dubai Police's dedication to humanitarian, charitable, and voluntary work," he concluded.
ALSO READ:
The group Iftar was held at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej
The initiative aims to develop sustainable solutions and measures to fight hunger
“The Arab world became very much like home for us, and I foresaw my future here in this region,” he said
Objective of campaign is to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities
Around 500 brands and over 170 exhibitors are taking part in the festival
The campaign supports endeavour to eradicate hunger around the world
Residents warned against buying food products from these sellers or unlicensed vehicles parked on roads
The official public holiday for the Islamic festival will mark the first long weekend of 2023