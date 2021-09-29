Watch: Dubai celebrity RJ Kris Fade reacts to his Madame Tussauds wax figure
The famed museum is set to open to the public from October 14
The hype over Madame Tussauds Dubai — slated to open next month — has just gone up a notch as the star attraction revealed its latest wax figure: none other than popular radio presenter Kris Fade.
In a video posted by the famed museum, the RJ can be seen walking in through red curtains overawed to see the life-size mock-up of both himself and his studio.
The Virgin Radio presenter also took to social media to post a picture of himself next to his wax figure. “I’m honoured to be selected to be immortalised in the Madam Tussaud family (sic)," he wrote. "You now have two of me!”
The wax figure was unveiled at a private event held yesterday by Madame Tussauds Dubai at Bluewaters Island. Kris was joined by his fiancé Brianna Ramirez and his two daughters, along with two fellow radio presenters.
“Oh my god, this is beyond amazing,” he exclaimed, stunned to see the startlingly life-like wax replica of him.
In his post, Kris reflected on how he moved to the UAE 12 years ago with a few dollars and big dreams. But being honoured with his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds was not something even he had ever envisioned would happen.
The note expressed gratitude to his followers. "Dreams can come true. Even the ones you never dreamt of,” he said.
Madame Tussauds Dubai is set to open to the public from October 14. The attraction has seven themed rooms featuring the most famous figures from the world of music, fashion, film sports, and media, as well as international leaders.
It is the first edition to open in the GCC.
