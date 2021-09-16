Dubai: Exclusive Madame Tussauds opening on October 8; tickets go on sale
Visitors must adhere to Covid-19 safety rules.
Madame Tussauds Dubai, which officially opens on October 14, will feature figures of famous personalities and celebrities including Queen Elizabeth II, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping.
The new Dubai hotspot is also offering an exclusive limited tickets for October 8 and 9 at Dh135.
Located at Bluewaters, Dubai’s premier waterfront destination, it will allow visitors to strike a pose and rub shoulders with celebrities.
The iconic attraction will be located next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, and will enhance the venue’s position as one of Dubai’s most attractive tourism destinations.
Roll up! Roll up! Pre-opening tickets to Madame Tussauds Dubai are on sale now for 8th and 9th October 2021. Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to be the first to feel the fame before our opening on 14th October 2021.#MTDubai#MadameTussaudsDubai#Dubai#FeelTheFame pic.twitter.com/NYWXgdHIrq— Madame Tussauds Dubai (@Tussauds_Dubai) September 16, 2021
“Step into your favourite films in the world of movies,” says a statement from Madame Tussauds, Dubai. “Join Audrey Hepburn at a table in Tiffany and put on diamond necklaces and fur shawls. Star alongside Spiderman as you hang off a building high above Dubai. Or be part of an epic bike chase with Tom Cruise as you join him on the back of his bike.”
Other famous personalities whose wax figures are featured prominently include Jackie Chan, Justin Bieber, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vin Diesel, Victoria Beckham, Connor McGregor. In all, 60 international stars including those from the world of films, sports and politics are featured.
There are 16 prominent personalities from the Middle East as well including Nancy Ajram, Maya Diab, Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf.
Madame Tussauds is offering limited tickets (online from Dh135) for exclusive previews on October 8 and 9 and ‘best value tickets’ from October 14.
Covid safety measures
The company has also announced Covid-19 safety measures for the safety of visitors and staff:
- Lower capacity – whilst legal restrictions have been lifted, we want to ensure we can offer you the best possible guest experience
- Highly recommend face coverings are worn inside the attractions
- Some staff may be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and clothing
- Continuation of enhanced cleaning, hygiene stations and hand sanitiser for guests at key locations
- Increased ventilation and suggested spatial separation markings and other similar operating adjustments around the attraction
