In a UAE first, Madame Tussauds Dubai has just offered a further tantalising glimpse of what you will have to look forward to by revealing its first Middle East wax figure, the much-loved Emirati-Yemeni music star, Balqees Fathi.

With her unique combination of talent, beauty, glamour, strong work ethic and dedication to championing women’s rights, Balqees is an apt and much-deserved addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds attraction. Since rising to fame in 2013 she has enjoyed huge musical success, releasing three record-breaking albums and travelling the globe as a member of the UAE NSO Symphony Orchestra. Her latest hit “Entaha” meanwhile is already being touted as ‘the’ song for summer 2021 in the Arab world. What sets Balqees apart further though, and makes her recognition here all the more deserving, is her pioneering commitment to gender equality and supporting women.

In what has been described as a magical moment, Balqees met her wax figure for the very first time at a special ‘side by side’ unveiling held in partnership with Madame Tussauds at the immersive luxury lifestyle resort, Caesars Palace Dubai, which is at the heart of Bluewaters Island.

Balqees said: “I feel privileged to be the first Arab artist to stand side by side my wax figure at the iconic “Madame Tussauds”- Dubai. I am overwhelmed with the incredible likeness that this wax figure holds to my physical appearance and to the impeccable attention to details that captures my personality. I cannot wait for people to visit Madame Tussauds and to finally be able to enjoy this unique experience in the Arab world.”

Dressed in an exquisite, fittingly opulent gown and with her trademark glowing smile, Balqees’ wax figure cleverly captures both her looks and personality, while the accolade itself cements her position as a member of Arab music royalty. Balqees’ figure will be amongst the most famous movie stars and musicians from around the globe in the extravagant, A-list party room, which is styled as a glamorous, desert oasis. Guest can pose with Balqees before hitting the jewel of the room, the interactive dance floor, and show off their best moves while the DJ plays the latest hits.