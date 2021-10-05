UAE: Man to pay Dh6,000 for sending offensive voice message

The woman initially demanded Dh20,000

A 36-year-old Arab man in Ras Al Khaimah has been ordered to pay a woman Dh6,000 after he sent her a voice message saying ‘May God take you; die’, court records show.

In a case filed at the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, the woman demanded Dh20,000 for the moral damages she suffered after receiving ‘the insulting message’.

“It was a threat and it violated my dignity,” the woman told the court.

The civil court, however, granted her only about a third of the payout she demanded.