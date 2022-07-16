UAE, US Presidents discuss bilateral relations on sidelines of Jeddah summit

Biden also condoled Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed over the death of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

By WAM Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 5:03 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 5:08 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today discussed with US President Joe Biden the strategic relations between their countries and the prospects for enhancing cooperation and joint work to achieve their future aspirations.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, President Biden condoled President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE people over the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as the UAE President, and invited him to visit the United States.

The two leaders discussed several regional and international opportunities and challenges, which necessitate close coordination between the UAE and the UAE, given their status as strategic partners.

Moreover, the meeting explored various aspects of cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic, investment and sustainable development areas, as well as environmental preservation, combatting climate change, food security and other vitals sectors that serve as foundations for progress and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the sincere feelings shown by President Biden towards the UAE and its people, as well as for the visit of the US delegation, headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, to offer condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

Attendees from the US side included Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, and a number of officials.