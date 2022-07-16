Saudi crown prince says unrealistic energy policies will lead to inflation

He will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials during the four-day trip
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, addressing a US-Arab summit, said on Saturday that unified efforts were required to support the global economy and that unrealistic policies regarding energy sources would only lead to inflation.
"Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding main sources of energy will lead in coming years to unprecedented inflation and an increase in energy prices and rising unemployment and a worsening of serious social and security problems," he said.
The leader of the world's top oil exporter said Covid-19 and the geopolitical situation necessitated more joint efforts to support the global economy and that environmental challenges required a "realistic and responsible" approach to gradually transition to sustainable energy sources.
ALSO READ:
The summit gathered US President Joe Biden with leaders from six Gulf Arab states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. Biden held bilateral talks with Saudi leaders on Friday in Jeddah.
US officials have said Biden would discuss energy security with leaders of Gulf oil producers and hopes to see more action by OPEC+ to boost output, but there was unlikely to be any bilateral announcements from the talks.
He will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials during the four-day trip
Israel portrays such moves as confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions
Russian veto at UN Security Council threatens to end cross-border aid deliveries
It will reduce the duration of their trip from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah
The resolution, drafted by Ireland and Norway, received 13 votes in favour, while China abstained
King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and other family members were present during the ceremony
Shireen Abu Akleh was fatally shot as she covered an Israeli army operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Investigation reveals 'great deficiency and negligence in safety measures for dealing with hazardous materials'