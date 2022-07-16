Biden says US will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum

AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 3:59 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 4:25 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East.

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China or Iran, he Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.

He told the summit US is committed to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

Biden will also discuss volatile oil prices during the summit, the final stop of his Middle East tour.

Washington wants Saudi Arabia to open the floodgates to bring down soaring gasoline prices, which threaten Democratic chances in November mid-term elections.