UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Biden says US will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 3:59 PM

Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 4:25 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East.

Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China or Iran, he Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.

He told the summit US is committed to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

Biden will also discuss volatile oil prices during the summit, the final stop of his Middle East tour.

Washington wants Saudi Arabia to open the floodgates to bring down soaring gasoline prices, which threaten Democratic chances in November mid-term elections.


More news from Americas