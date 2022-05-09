What is organic milk from Europe all about?
Organic milk is sourced directly from farms in Europe and comes to us right after it's been bottled.
In recent years, organic milk has become increasingly popular, and in some European countries such as Denmark, more than a third of all consumed milk is organic. But do you know how organic milk from Europe is produced? We have made a brief introduction that takes you from the farm to the table. So, next time you see a milk carton with the green European organic label you will know why nature’s way is the best way.
Organic milk is cow freedom
Organic milk from Europe is based on the idea that nature does a good job and therefore should not be disturbed unnecessarily. So, organic milk from Europe is produced according to strict organic farming methods and with care for nature. It all starts with the cow. Organic cows rest, feed and chew – and that is about it. They enjoy acres of lush open space and graze for at least six hours a day for over 150 days a year. The cows also get least 50 kilos of organic feed daily. Because what goes around comes around, and in general a lot of thought has been given to animal welfare when producing organic milk.
Farmers work with nature
Organic farmers strive to work with nature, support natural processes and protect the environment – without adding artificial pesticides and fertilizers. Neither do the farmers use hormones to increase yield. The cows take care of making milk the natural way when they are well cared for. This means 100% organic feed and milk that is free from artificial preservatives, colorants or flavors. T herefore, you can be absolutely sure that the finished milk is a pure and natural product.
An organic start to life
Milk contains nutrients such as calcium and protein which are necessary for children’s normal growth and bone development. It is this good work that organic farmers want to support naturally to create both high animal welfare and healthy food of the best quality. With organic milk from Europe, you give your kids an organic start to life. The idea is simple. When you treat cows well and work in harmony with nature, you get milk that’s full of pure goodness for your family. That is why organic milk from Europe is the caring choice.
Learn more at https://www.dairyfromeurope.com