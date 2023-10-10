Nishka Momentous Jewellery's brand ambassador Samantha Ruth Prabhu inaugurates its flagship store in Dubai's Al Karama Centre
Nishka Momentous Jewellery opened its flagship store at Dubai's Al Karama Centre on October 7, with its brand ambassador, renowned Indian actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in attendance.
On this momentous occasion, Prabhu expressed her ardent thoughts as the face of Nishka: "I am honoured to be here in Dubai, joining in the celebrations of the grand opening of Nishka Momentous Jewellery. A brand that embodies the art of preserving moments in the form of exquisite jewellery. Every piece is a testament to craftsmanship and love, much like the cherished moments we create in our lives. I am excited to be part of this new journey."
Nishka is set to redefine special occasions in style with its exquisite creations in gold, diamonds, precious stones, uncut diamonds, jewellery for kids and everyday jewellery. With a commitment to craftsmanship, elegance and passion, Nishka is here to reimagine luxury and sophistication in the heart of Dubai. Chairman of Morickap Group of Companies, Mr Nishin Thaslim, expressed his excitement for this momentous occasion: "We are thrilled to launch Nishka Momentous Jewellery to Dubai to captivate the hearts of fashion connoisseurs. We hope Nishka will play an integral part in many celebrations in their lives and create memorable stories. Our flagship store in Dubai is a testament to our dedication to craftsmanship, quality and creativity that is reflected in every piece of jewellery. We are also delighted to welcome Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the Nishka family to further our bold ambitions in the global jewellery market."
Nishka unveils its grand launch celebration with enticing Mega Launch Offers, featuring a Grand Prize - a Mercedes Benz, and the chance for one lucky winner daily over 30 days. Enjoy up to a 50 per cent discount on the making charges of gold and diamond creations. Avail 100% exchange value for 22K gold jewellery and Nishka diamond creations. Plus, seize the golden opportunity to book festival purchases with just a 10 per cent advance payment. Every purchase qualifies for entry into the daily and mega prize raffle. (*Terms and Conditions apply.)
Nishka Momentous Jewellery's elegant showroom at Al Karama Centre houses meticulously crafted creations, Infinity in You (Uncut Diamond Creations), Born to Sparkle (Diamond Creations), Heart of Art (Handcrafted Creations), Precious as You (Gemstone Creations), Touch the Sky (Everyday Jewellery) and Be your Sunshine (Kids' Jewellery).