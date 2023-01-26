Meals On Me
Dubai’s best lunch and dinner meal plan service
A busy lifestyle makes eating healthy lunch and dinner a challenge. Ordering food online daily or swinging by your local restaurant for takeout is not a long-term solution. Cooking a meal from scratch takes a chunk of your time. Thankfully, Meals On Me takes away your meal woes and makes life easy with their healthy and delicious meals. Their chef-crafted, nutrient-rich meals are an ideal pick for your office lunch and dinner at home.
Meals they offer:
- Keto - Get the best of high-fat, adequate-protein and low-carb meals.
- Vegan/Vegetarian - Nutrient-dense plant-based meals that fuel good health. Relish nutritive meals offering a combination of plant and dairy products.
- Wholesome - Specially crafted meals high on protein and antioxidants that are a treat for your taste buds.
- International - Features famous healthy meals hand-picked from around the world.
- Arabic - Offers nourishing meals from regional cuisines made with local spice and ingredients distinctive of the Arab world.
- Indian - Best subcontinent cuisine offering vibrant low-fat dishes picked from India made with healthy Indian ingredients and traditional cooking methods.
- Flex - Unable to pick on a menu? No worries at all. Go for a blend of all 6 cuisines rolled into in 1 with Flex.
- Top Sellers - This new section offers you dishes that have been ordered the most by our patrons.
Take a look how Meals On Me betters your quality of life with their nutritious meal plans.
• Helps you eat healthy food
Every meal is made using only non-GMO produce, the best of seasonal ingredients and the freshest herbs and greens. Their experienced chefs employ only healthy cooking methods like steaming, baking, grilling and braising to retain the nutritional value and taste of the ingredients.
• Saves time, money and effort
Break the shackles of being glued to the kitchen while you cook. Free yourself from making regular trips to the supermarket for buying grocery. Carve out quality time for yourself and your loved ones with their hassle-free weekly and monthly lunch and dinner meal plans. Save big by ‘not’ paying delivery fees on your office lunch and dinner from Meals On Me. All prices are inclusive of VAT and free delivery with no hidden charges. And that’s how you save more on every meal.
• Reduce stress
You can confidently bid good-bye to anxiety and stress that comes with the deciding what to do for dinner or lunch. With their healthy meal plans by your side answering the question ‘what’s for dinner or office lunch’? has never been easier. Their healthy and convenient meal plans will keep you feeling invigorated and revitalised without having to lift a finger making them an ideal choice for your office lunch or a relaxed dinner at home.
What are you waiting for? Go ahead and grab your favourite meal plan from Dubai’s leading and preferred meal subscription plan service!
To know more about their meal plans, you may visit the website or call them at +971 50 897 3952.
