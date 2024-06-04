Have a sweet tooth? Head to these dessert spots around Dubai

Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Explore Dubai's malls for a sweet retreat, where mouthwatering treats await. Here are the best dessert options in Dubai's buzzing malls.
Magnolia, Dubai Mall
While Magnolia Bakery may evoke nostalgic feelings due to its association with the iconic TV show, it continues to impress with its offerings. Originating from New York City, this renowned bakery, credited with sparking the craze for pastel-coloured cupcakes, still serves its famous desserts topped with signature buttercream frosting. However, the bakery has expanded its menu to include equally popular treats like banana pudding and brownies, solidifying its status as a beloved destination for American baked goods.
Common Grounds, Mall of the Emirates
At this Australian-style café, every freshly baked item is a winner. Shoppers at the Mall of the Emirates particularly enjoy the custard-filled pastries. Common Grounds also offers a variety of smoothies, including fruit and vegetable blends, as well as indulgent old-fashioned milkshakes. Their Flinder's Lane smoothie, made with a chilled mix of 70 per cent dark chocolate, almond milk, peanut butter, banana, and cacao nibs, is a must-try and truly delightful.
Black Tap, Mall of the Emirates
Black Tap's extravagant milkshakes are a fusion of art and dessert, featuring layers of sweets, cakes, and colourful toppings that will dazzle your taste buds. Inspired by the over-the-top shakes of New York City, these decadent creations are available at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City, and The Dubai Mall. Popular choices include the cotton candy shake, adorned with a pink lollipop and cotton candy, and the sweet and salty shake, blending chocolate and peanut butter flavours.
Yakitate, Ibn Battuta Mall
Yakitate, a Japanese bakery and café, offers an extensive menu featuring sushi burgers, ramen, and teppanyaki. However, it's their fresh bakery section that steals the show. Indulge in authentic Japanese souffle cheesecake, colourful mille crepes, and perfectly crusty melon buns baked daily at Ibn Battuta Mall and Al Ghurair Centre. Kids will love the novelty Japanese roll cakes, including adorable Hello Kitty cakes that are as delightful to eat as they are to look at.
Yvonne, Dubai Hills Mall
Yvonne Dubai Hills marks the debut of Maison Yvonne, a renowned French patisserie, on the international scene. Indulge in a delightful array of French delicacies, including choux à la crème and delicate pastry puffs filled with creamy goodness, alongside afternoon tea and freshly brewed coffee. Guests can enjoy a diverse selection of homemade treats that closely resemble those from the original Maison in France.
Cipriani Dolci, Dubai Mall
At Cipriani Dolci, indulge in a delectable selection of sweet treats, including their renowned feather-light vanilla meringue cake. Originating from Harry's Bar in Venice, this signature dessert is an institution, featuring soft sponge, fluffy Chantilly cream, and torched meringue for a memorable conclusion to an Italian meal. You can savour this iconic dessert at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue and Mall of the Emirates.
ALSO READ:
Big Balloon embarks on journey of inclusivity
Indulge in coffee and cuisine at these authentic spots around town
Hussain and Jaber Darwish, along with their cousin Ismail Ahli, are determined to forge a lasting legacy through their enterprise, Foxrito Studios
European universities offer some of the most apparent advantages
Arunas Gelazninkas and his wife Emilija Gelazninkas became successful bike-racing coaches with no examples to follow when they started out in the business
Her platform enables expecting mothers to be in a positive frame of mind when they set out to give birth
The British executive, 45, has done a lot of self-study about business development along the way and turned her agency into one of the leading names in the market
Moving from North America to the UAE was eye-opening for her, especially when it came to understanding money