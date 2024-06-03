'Up to Dh8,000 for two kids': Parents in UAE worry about high costs of summer camps

Natalia Miranda with her son

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024

As summer vacation draws nearer, parents in the UAE are increasingly worried about finding affordable ways to keep their children occupied.

They have voiced concerns about the steep expenses associated with summer camps, which makes it challenging for many to enroll their kids in them.

Some parents are even considering keeping children home rather than choosing these pricey camps, which, they say, do not significantly contribute to their educational development.

Despite the availability of moderately priced summer camps starting at Dh311 per week, totaling Dh1,244 per month, parents are more keen on options offering a wider range of activities. The more appealing camps, which promise unique learning opportunities and entertainment experiences for children, come at a higher cost of Dh770 per week, amounting to more than Dh3,000 per month.

Khaleej Times reached out to a cross-section of parents to understand what their children will be doing this summer as most schools prepare to close on July 5.

Catching early bird offer

American expat Natalia Miranda said, “This summer I’ll be putting my son in theatre and coding classes. I have not signed up yet but I will take stock this weekend for early bird offers. It will probably be in the ballpark range of Dh850 a week with maximum 10-12 classes, which will come to Dh2,500 for one activity. Transportation costs are always extra, so that also needs to be factored in.”

Miranda highlighted there are various things in Dubai that can match with the child’s interests which may not be available at a lot of other places.

“They do have packages to accommodate a varying range of activities. The thing that is difficult for all working parents is that these activities don’t come with transportation,” she added.

While parents are spoilt for choices with sessions catering to each child’s age and ability, and professionals leading these activities, the prices pinch parents the most.

They pointed out one has to cough up several thousands to send two or three children to these holiday camps.

Neha Talwalkar's son

Transportation costs are an add-on

A parent of two schoolgoing children, Neha Talwalkar said, “The summer camps are so expensive that if you want to send your child to even one, you need to think twice. But the fact is there is no option, otherwise. If the children are not involved in any productive activity, they may end up spending the entire day in front of the screen. I will only be off for a week to ten days from work. The rest of the time we’ll be in Dubai. Therefore, putting my sons at a summer camp almost becomes a necessity.”

She adds, “The costs are prohibitive and I have thought over this. My son who is in Year 3 will attend football classes for a month that cost Dh750 per week. So, that is Dh3,000 a month for one activity per child. My elder son who is in Year 7 may attend podcast sessions where he’ll be taught script writing and production which will be around Dh2,000 for two weeks at a popular theatre school here. Then he’ll be pursuing his guitar lessons which cost Dh120 for 45 minutes.”

Last year, her elder son enrolled in theatre and pottery classes while the younger one went to a multi-activity camp. “So, after doing the math I realised, we’ll easily end up spending Dh7,000-8,000 for two children. We appoint a driver who usually picks them up from their respective camps and then drops them back home. So, he charges another Dh1,600. Overall all these activities and transportation turn out to be a substantial chunk every year,” added the Indian expat.

Parents opt out of holiday camps

A Myanmar expat in the UAE shared that a couple of years ago she enrolled her child in a sports summer camp which was one of the few offering indoor sports facilities.

The daily activities included swimming, football, tennis, and other sports that cost Dh 2,000 per month. However, she noticed her daughter wasn't particularly happy there.