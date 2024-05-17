Partner Content By KT Engage
Discover the perfect harmony of innovation and aesthetics with the Rado Centrix Automatic Open Heart
At the heart of this masterpiece beats the Automatic Rado calibre R734 movement, producing impeccable precision and reliability
In the realm of horology, where time is both quantified and romanticised, Rado stands as a beacon of innovation and elegance. In the world of wristwatches, each timepiece tells a story, but few narrate with the eloquence and allure of the Rado Centrix Automatic Open Heart watch.
A Window into Precision
Rado unveils a timepiece that encapsulates a profound love story, resonating with the brand's rich legacy of evocative designs. Departing from conventional motifs, this latest addition to the Centrix collection embarks on a fresh narrative journey, intertwining design elements that speak to the essence of eternal love, cherished memories, and the boundless realms where only the purest of hearts dare to venture.
The Centrix Open Heart radiates with an enchanting allure, captivating the imagination with its exquisite design nuances that delve into the depths of human fascination and metaphorical symbolism. The dial of this timepiece serves as a poignant ode to the timeless emblem of love - the bridge that connects realms, traversing the realms of the present and the beyond, offering solace amid life's tumultuous currents.
Crafted to Perfection
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the dial features two graceful curves, symbolising the unity of souls, with the upper curve serving as the focal point where the hands gracefully pivot in perfect synchrony. The design seamlessly flows outward, symbolizing freedom and uninhibited exploration, culminating in a large window reminiscent of both dawn and dusk, framing the intricate beauty of the R734 automatic movement.
At the heart of the Centrix Open Heart lies a state-of-the-art R734 automatic movement, boasting an impressive 80-hour power reserve and enhanced precision with a Nivachron™ hairspring. The meticulously crafted components feature a rippled-sunlight 'ondulé soleil' motif, adding a touch of elegance to every glance.
Design Harmony
The dial's background shade harmonises with the central links of the Rado high-tech ceramic bracelet. Rose-gold-colored PVD-finished stainless steel elements on the case and outer bracelet complement each other, evoking warmth and romance. A gently convex sapphire crystal, bonded to the case, ensures perfect readability with anti-reflective coating on both faces.
Variety of Love Stories
Different models cater to individual preferences, including versions in plasma high-tech ceramic. Light and airy options feature a white mother-of-pearl dial and matching high-tech ceramic bracelet links. For a more contrasting look, there's a version with a dark-brown mother-of-pearl dial and matching high-tech ceramic bracelet links against a rose-gold-colored PVD-treated stainless steel case. Jubilé models boast twelve Top-Wesselton full-cut diamonds as indices, while Super Jubilé versions elevate sophistication with additional diamonds along the lower bridge arch.
A second sapphire crystal on the stainless-steel case back offers a glimpse into the intricate workings of the Open Heart, a testament to Rado's 'Art of Skeletonization' series.
