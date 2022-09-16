A new SHEIN pop-up is coming to Dubai offering customers discounts up to 25 per cent
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
If you've spent some time scrolling and shopping online, then you must probably be familiar with the global fashion retailer 'SHEIN'. With its stylish, comfortable and affordable pieces, the popular brand has garnered a cult following among young women across the globe. Committed to offering the best of trendy fashion, the e-retailer is now all set to unveil its new pop-up store at Dubai Festival City Mall from September 16 to 18. The new space will showcase a curated collection of the retailer's seasonal lines, including wardrobe staples and stylish wear. The brand will be stocking a range of spin-off brands, including SHEIN, MOTF, and Luvlette among many others.
Visitors will be presented with a host of options for men, women, and kids along with a slew of new accessories. This new pop-up is surely going to be exciting for all the throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand's best clothing. And that's not all! All the hungry fans will also be presented with a 25 per cent discount that they can avail of while shopping for some of their favorite pieces. The new pop-up experience will start at 10 AM and will conclude at 12 AM. For customers visiting, the pop up will only be offering card payment.
SHEIN founded in 2008, is known for selling womenswear, menswear, and fashion accessories, besides beauty products, in as many as over 200 countries. It is, reportedly, the largest online-only fashion company in the world today.
To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.
