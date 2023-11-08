Winter foot care: Nurturing your feet through the chill

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM

Winter foot care in the UAE involves a thoughtful approach to combatting dryness and protecting against cooler temperatures. Here winters bring a unique blend of cool temperatures and occasional chilly winds, caring for your feet takes on a distinct set of challenges. The desert climate, coupled with indoor heating, can impact foot health.

1. Hydration is crucial

While the UAE's winter may not be as harsh as in colder regions, the dry desert air can still lead to skin dehydration. Keep your feet well-moisturised by using a hydrating foot cream or lotion. Look for products with ingredients like shea butter or argan oil to combat dryness and maintain soft, supple skin.

2. Mind the indoor heating

Indoor heating systems can contribute to dry air, potentially leading to parched skin. Place a humidifier in your living space to add moisture to the air and prevent your feet from drying out. Additionally, avoid prolonged exposure to direct heat sources to minimize the impact on your skin.

3. Choose appropriate footwear

While the UAE's winter is relatively mild, evenings can bring cooler temperatures. Invest in breathable yet warm footwear to keep your feet comfortable. Opt for closed shoes that provide protection against cooler winds, especially during nighttime outings.

4. Moisture-wicking socks

Choose socks that wick moisture away from your feet to prevent dampness and discomfort. Breathable materials like merino wool or synthetic fibres help regulate temperature and keep your feet dry. Swap out wet socks promptly to avoid fungal infections.

5. Protect against indoor cold floors

Tile and marble floors can get surprisingly cold during winter nights in the UAE. Invest in warm, non-slip indoor slippers to shield your feet from chilly surfaces. This is especially important in homes with marble flooring, where the cold can permeate.

6. Incorporate warm foot soaks

Treat yourself to occasional warm foot soaks infused with relaxing essential oils. Not only does this practice provide a soothing experience, but it also helps to maintain proper blood circulation and relieve tension in your feet.

7. Maintain nail health

Regular nail care is essential, even in the milder winter of the UAE. Trim your toenails carefully to prevent ingrown nails and discomfort. Keep them at a comfortable length, and be mindful of any changes or issues that may arise during the season.

8. Embrace natural exfoliation

The desert environment can contribute to the accumulation of dead skin on your feet. Use a gentle foot scrub or a pumice stone to exfoliate and remove dry, flaky skin. Follow up with a rich moisturiser to keep your feet silky smooth.

By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can ensure that your feet stay happy and healthy, ready to step into the unique winter experience that the Emirates offer.

ALSO READ: