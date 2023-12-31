Reporting domestic violence in UAE: Essential contacts and knowing your rights

If you are planning to visit the deck to take in the gorgeous view, then here is a comprehensive guide to visiting 'At The Top'
In the quest to build a society that cherishes the well-being of every individual, the UAE stands at the forefront, acknowledging the need to address and combat the issue of domestic violence.
In 2019, the UAE launched the Family Protection Policy, which seeks to strengthen social ties in families and communities. The Policy caters to protect women, children, elderly and people of determination from abuse and exploitation by other family members.
Domestic violence as defined in Article (3) [of of Federal Law Decree N (10) of 2019] where this decree came as protection and deterrence to all practices harmful to the family from any family member against one another of and afflicting physical, mental, sexual or material damage.
Further Federal Decree Law no. 10/2019, under Article 5 lists out the actions that shall be deem as domestic violence, such as:
Domestic crimes apply to:
Victims in the UAE have the right to report incidents to police in their respective emirates, petition the court for a protective order against their assailant, avail themselves of medical and counselling services, secure legal representation, and pursue compensation for damages. It is crucial for individuals facing domestic abuse to be informed about their rights and to seek assistance when experiencing such violence.
The authorities encourage individuals to speak up against this scourge in the society. If you come to know of domestic violence somewhere, or are suffering from domestic violence, report it through one of the following channels. This article will serve as a guide to readers on how and to whom one should report domestic violence in the UAE.
The following are the numbers of Family Violence Complaints Authorities in the UAE:
|Authority
|Emirate
|Phone No.
|Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection
|Abu Dhabi / Federal
|116111
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center
|Sharjah / Federal
|065944254
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center
|Ajman / Federal
|0508973223
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center
|Umm Al Quwain / Federal
|0569962299
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center
|Ras Al Khaimah / Federal
|072055155
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Interior - Social Support Center
|Fujairah / Federal
|0565016970
|childprotection@moi.gov.ae
|Ministry of Community Development
|Dubai / Federal
|800623 /0561776832
|cpu@mocd.gov.ae /quality@mocd.gov.ae
|Ministry of Education - Child Protection Unit
|Dubai / Federal
|80085
|cpu@moe.gov.ae
|Emirates Foundation for School Education
|Dubai / Federal
|80085
|cpu@moe.gov.ae
|Community Development Department
|Abu Dhabi / Local
|026967706/ 0542524224
|hotline@ewaa.gov.ae/amer.albadi@ewaa.gov.ae
|Abu Dhabi Police
|Abu Dhabi / Local
|026573699
|socialsupport@adpolice.gov.ae
|Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care
|Abu Dhabi / Local
|8007283
|hotline@ewaa.gov.ae
|Family Welfare Authority
|Abu Dhabi - Al Ain / Local
|8005354
|socialsupport@adpolice.gov.ae
|Community Development Authority
|Dubai / Local
|800988
|cpdept@cda.gov.ae
|Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Care
|Dubai / Local
|8001111
|help@dfwwac.ae
|Al Ameen Service
|Dubai / Local
|042097777 / 8004888
|alameen@emi.ae
|Child and Women Protection Department - General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police
|Dubai / Local
|042744666
|cwprotaction@dubaipolice.gov.ae
|Social Services Department / Child and Family Protection Center
|Sharjah / Local
|800700
|info@sssd.shj.ae
|Protection Foundation for Women and Children
|Ajman/ Local
|0508973223
|info@himayafoundation.ae
The legislator gave the Public Prosecution the authority to issue a protection order on its own or at the request of the victim to deter the violent action:
The duration of the protection order specified by the law with a minimum of thirty days (30) and sixty days (60) maximum. The period may be extended for two similar periods of no more than 60 days, and if the period referred to has elapsed the protection order is extended by a decision of the competent court for a period not to exceed six months and each of the aggressor and the defendant may file a grievance within 7 days of its issuance before the competent court.
Under the Domestic Violence Law, any person who commits domestic violence actions will be liable for penalties.
1- The penalty within this decree ranged between imprisonment for a period of three to six months and a fine between Dh1,000 to 10,000 or both penalties in case the offender violated the protection order.
The penalty is doubled in case of violation of this protection order using any kind of violence against any of the covered by the provisions of this law decree.
2- He shall be punished with a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine of no more than Dh5,000 or one of the two penalties to whoever commits any of the domestic violence that is “Physical, psychological, sexual or material abuse”.
3- The decree also referred criminal acts to the provisions of law N (3) of 1987 relating to the penalties.
The court approves the doubling of the penalty in the event that the perpetrator repeats the act of domestic violence within one year.
