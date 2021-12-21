UAE: 108 food outlets fined for violating health and hygiene regulations

Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality confiscated 264kg of various types of foodstuff that were found unfit for human consumption during its crackdown targeting food outlets and markets.
Engineer Hassan Salim Al Yamaha, Director General of Al Dibba Fujairah Municipality, said that the authority carried out several periodic and sudden inspection campaigns on all shops and markets in Dibba City and its related areas.
The health inspectors carried out 144 visits to the meat, fish and vegetable markets, where 42 warnings were issued to violators, and 108 outlets were fined.
It also confiscated 264kg of foodstuffs due to their failure to meet health requirements.
He stressed that the inspection teams in the municipality would continue their intensive inspections in various areas of Dibba Al-Fujairah to prevent any abuse of rules.
They will not tolerate violations reported by the consumers and dealers.
He warned that necessary measures will be taken against violators found tampering with consumers' health. "Public safety is a priority of the municipality," he added.
