UAE: Restaurant ordered shut after complaints over food safety

Abu Dhabi: Restaurant ordered shut after complaints over food safety

Abu Dhabi - Food outlet posed danger to public health

By Web Report Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 3:38 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 3:44 PM

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to close down a restaurants on Al Salam Street.

Action was taken for breaching food safety rules and violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"Al Madad Refreshments" was closed after safety complaints against the commercial outlet, with license No. CN-1030302.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري بحق منشأة "مرطبات المدد" بشارع السلام بأبوظبي، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية رقم CN-1030302https://t.co/1oFh5D1CDN#أبوظبي#adafsa pic.twitter.com/3aB8YUAfZs — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) October 20, 2021

The Authority said that the food outlet posed danger to public health.

ALSO READ:

>> Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules

>> Famous Dubai restaurant shut down for breaking Covid rules

Inspectors regularly sweep through the emirate's restaurants to safeguard public health and ensure restaurants are comply with food safety requirements.

The public is urged to report any issues by calling 800555.