Dubai: How to complain against e-scooters, mopeds speeding on footpaths

Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 10:34 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM

Question: I stay in a residential area in Dubai. Of late, I have noticed that supermarket deliverymen have started using mopeds to deliver items. They speed past on footpaths, posing a risk to residents. Are these legal? How can I complain?

Response: Pursuant to your queries, the provisions of Administrative Decision No. 208 of 2020 (the ‘Dubai E-scooter Law’) and the Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 Concerning Traffic amended by Federal Law No. 12 of 2007 (UAE Traffic Law) are applicable.

It should be noted that in October 2020, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) announced that residents may use e-scooters in designated areas. Further, the RTA notified on December 11, 2021, that by the first quarter of 2022, the e-scooter zones may be extended to 10 more districts.

Article 5 of the Dubai e-scooter Law states the obligations of the rider of an e-scooter, which include to maintain distance between other vehicles on the road and people walking on footpaths. Further, Article 5 of the Dubai E-scooter Law specifically mentions that one should not ride the e-scooters on non-designated routes.

It should be noted that the police have the authority to confiscate e-scooters or an electric moped if an individual rides it in non-designated zones.

This is in accordance with Article 60 (3) of the UAE Traffic Law, which states: “A policeman may confiscate a motor vehicle in case it is caught on the road being driven by a person without a licence or permission to drive it, unless he is exempted from same. In this case, the vehicle shall not be released except to a driver holding a driving licence and legally authorised to receive the vehicle.”

Therefore, based on the aforementioned provisions of law, if the deliverymen of supermarkets ride the electric mopeds on footpaths which are not designated to ride e-scooters in Dubai, you may file a police complaint for endangering the movement of pedestrians.

On the other hand, you may also file a complaint with the Dubai Municipality and RTA.

