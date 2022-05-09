Transforming healthcare through Naturopathy
DGC Naturopathy
Over the past years, modern medicine has helped in reducing the mortality rate significantly. However, the excessive usage of medicines has also led to serious side effects on human bodies and lacks emphasis on preventing non-communicable diseases. Hence, an integrated and preventive approach through Naturopathy that seeks to restore and maintain optimum health by emphasizing nature’s inherent self-healing process can help reduce the burden of disease and lessen healthcare costs.
Encouraging such a holistic approach for the prevention and treatment of diseases, DGC Naturopathy Heart & Cancer Care center has emerged as one of the leading healthcare naturopathy centers, specializing in the treatment of various forms of cancer and other illnesses.
Established by Dr. Dilip Damodar Donekar, DGC Naturopathy Heart & Cancer Care center has contributed to the expansion of holistic medical care by offering comprehensive wellness therapy through Naturopathic treatment. He runs two Naturopathy centers in Maharashtra (Nagpur & Mumbai) which are dedicated for the treatment of chronic and complicated diseases using natural remedies to help the body heal itself. Having completed his Ph.D. in Naturopathy in the USA, he specializes in the treatment of various forms of cancer and also offers treatments for psoriasis, epilepsy, paralysis, migraine, joint pain, jaundice, chronic diseases, asthma, allergy, diabetes, kidney stone, blood pressure, HIV as well as for different problems related to one’s skin. He also treats female health issues and offers yoga and meditation sessions for stress relief, healthy living, and spiritual upliftment.
Since Naturopathy considers food and the natural environment as its medicine it is seen as the most natural and non-invasive methodology of alternative medicine that leads to self-healing. “A good and sustainable lifestyle encompasses physical and emotional well-being. Today’s polluted environment, adulterated food, poor diet, stressful and hectic lifestyles impede one’s ability to stay healthy. The Naturopathy philosophy is based on the principle that “nature can treat people and help the body to heal itself”, says Dr. Donekar. He believes in enhancing the immunity of a body and has developed special treatment protocols and innovative herbal medicines which have given a disease-free life to many, as shared through the success stories and testimonies of his patients.
Listed in Forbes India as one of the best Naturopathic cancer doctors, he is a recognized specialist who uses the principle of Naturopathy for the treatment of patients which has earned him popularity not just in India, but also in many parts of the world such as the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, etc. His practice focuses primarily on any form of cancer, enabling him to work with other researchers in the field towards the development of anti-cancer drug medicine and therapies. He has patients visiting him for consultations from some of the top and well-known hospitals in the country for cancer as well as heart diseases.
He has received several national and international awards from various government dignitaries such as Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare), Dr. J K Singh- President of Cancer Care of India- IMA, Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways), Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra), Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Sudhir Mungantiwar (MLA), Nana Patole (MLA); Bollywood celebrities like Poonam Dhillon, Malaika Arora, Zeenat Aman, Parineeti Chopra as well as from ace sportsman such as Chetan Sharma and Kiran More for his contribution to the world of Naturopathy earning him the popularity of being one of the best naturopathic and cancer care doctors in a short span of time. He has also been recognized as one of the ten influential leaders in the field of alternative medicine in 2021. He is also the recipient of the
CSR Journal Excellence Awards for his contributions toward social welfare and growth through Naturopathy. His work has also received prominence through his publication titled ‘Lockdown- The Nature of Naturopathy’ (2021), launched by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh.
With a vision to make Naturopathy accessible, he has recently established a new center in Dubai with an objective to partner with the Health Ministry of the country and create awareness about Naturopathy. His contributions to Naturopathy have also received immense appreciation in the Asia Book of Records (2018) organized by the International Naturopathy Organisation (INO) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. He holds the India book of Records (2018) for conducting a mass mud bath organized by the International Naturopathy Organisation (INO) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.
