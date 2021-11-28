These Exeed College graduates have remarkable learning experiences to tell
Sharjah-based Exeed College's Graduation Stories aren't simply inspiring; they also validate your decision to join the College. These are success stories from real people that will aid you on your way..
Find out what Engineer and Occupational Safety Specialist at RTA, Dubai, Unnikrishnan K. has to say:
"It was a challenging feat when I decided to pursue an MBA in my early 50s, attempting to mix in with an academic atmosphere after all these years. However, joining Exeed College for the MBA program in Health & Safety awarded by UCAM, Spain, has been a rewarding experience for me. Exeed College has a program structured to ensure the right balance between academics and work for working professionals.
The Exeed team was really helpful and supportive throughout the journey. I would strongly suggest Exeed College to any professional seeking future job advancement."
Listen to Badria Salloum from International Medical Center, KSA:
"My overall experience with Exeed College for the MBA degree awarded by UCAM, Spain was very gratifying. It was the beginning of the pandemic, and things had begun to get sad that I decided to spend my valuable time gaining information and studying. Exeed College made it possible and provided me with unwavering support throughout the course. Their curriculum has given me several opportunities to develop and expand my skills. The enthusiastic participation and assistance from the instructors helped me sail through the course. This is the kind of support and direction that enables students to grow and take the risks that come with learning."
Imad Abou Anton, HSE Manager of Saint Gobain Weber said:
"The tutors at Exeed excelled in helping pupils comprehend even the most complex of concepts. They were keen on following up, communicating and supporting me to get back on track and instilling in me the responsibility to complete the MBA program successfully.
The content and delivery was very good with tough concepts explained in a clear manner. Statistics, real scenarios, presentations etc. were used to keep the classes engaging. Discussions and debates were also encouraged.
All the above have really changed my life and left a deep impact on my personality. My communication skills in dealing with different departments, my team building acumen, and overall maturity at both managerial and professional levels have increased. I am very grateful to Exeed for this new achievement in my life."
Hear these words from Eric Chiu from Samsung Engineering, KSA:
"My learning journey with Exeed College has been a fun-filled, life changing experience I was under the impression that getting an MBA after being employed fulltime would be difficult. When I learned that there are excellent colleges that offer online MBAs, I was delighted and jumped at the chance.
I am very impressed with how the professors assisted us in solving the case studies, which would have been tough without them imparting what they know and how to work on these case studies.
I am grateful to Exeed College and its team for offering such opportunities to working professionals to pursue and achieve our MBA dreams."
Hajara Aboobaker, Commercial Excellence Leader, MERTA Honeywell shared her learning experience as
"Learning with Exeed College was absolutely a pleasant experience accommodating the ongoing job priorities. They have proved virtual class is nothing less than an actual classroom. Excellent teachers with interactive sessions made this journey completely worthwhile"
These stories show you what is possible when you make an investment in yourself and your career. They showcase the effectiveness of the learning experience that we deliver, which will also work for you.
Exeed College is a globally recognized institution of higher learning and executive education, offering post graduate diplomas, master and doctoral degrees from top ranked universities; Carolina University, US, University of South Wales and Marjon University from UK, Catholic University of Murcia, Spain to name a few.
These innovative and cost effective programs are specially developed for working professionals to increase workplace skills and remain relevant in a quickly changing market place.
