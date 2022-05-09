Rhinoplasty by facial surgeon Dr Georges Ziade
Dr.Georges ziade
As much as you love your inner self, you also want to look good on the outside, right? When the nose is out of proportion, the whole face becomes less appealing. That is a major reason rhinoplasty has such a huge effect on one's appearance and self image, which is why it is also the most commonly performed plastic surgery worldwide. Many known celebrities have also gotten their nose reshaped and it just enhanced their beauty.
The nose is the focal point in the symmetry of the face giving balance to facial features. It is a surgery which repairs nasal deformities. Dr Georges structures a nose that would fit most harmoniously with a patient’s facial anatomy to maximize their aesthetic structure and beauty. There is absolutely no case that Dr Georges can't fix, reshape or restructure.
Wondering what happens during a rhinoplasty? A rhinoplasty or a nose job is an individual surgery which repairs nasal aesthetics. What happens is that measurements are taken to sculpt a nose that fits the face well. Dr Georges performs both: open and closed rhinoplasty. Closed rhinoplasty happens without any external incision. The decision of closed versus open is done based on many esthetic and functional parameters. In cases of revision rhinoplasty, Dr Georges takes an additional ear or rib cartilage and uses it through hidden incisions.
The whole procedure is approximately 1-2 hours long. The recovery rate is remarkable. Two days after the surgery one can expect bruising and swelling at peak and cast and sutures are removed 7 days after the surgery. The patient will have to keep the nasal tape day and night during the second week after the surgery. The nasal shape will be evident in 1 month and the final look will show after 6-12 months.
Also, like any other surgery there are certain possible complications, but the discomfort can be relieved with medication. And under his supervision, chances are rare of something going wrong.
With Dr Georges’s power of combining art and science, you can get natural results which might be beyond your expectation. His artistic work will boost your self confidence and well there is a chance you won't be able to get enough of your aesthetic look. A natural looking nose which will not make you look artificial is indeed a job of Dr. Georges. So why not choose the best with the least complication.!
