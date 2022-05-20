Power Gummies fueled to jet set go in Dubai
Rowing to expand and mark their bolt with the brand launching to create ripples in the flourishing nutraceutical market of UAE.
Power Gummies, headquartered in New Delhi, a true gummy pioneer, is a dietary supplement brand that has already emerged as the kingpin in their market segment and spires headlines as the most valuable nutraceutical gummy company of India. Established over 4 years ago, they are eyeing to disrupt the potential of the supplement industry in UAE which is expected to be USD155.85 million by 2026, by launching their vitamin gummies and enlarging their PG family following their motto "Health Powered by happiness and backed by science".
This vitamin gummies brand encourages people to make a gummy difference in their life by trying out Power Gummies' vegan vitamin gummies as an innovative alternative enabling good health, and daily nutrition with just 2 gummies a day. The brand simplified nutrition for millennials, Gen Z and adults by exclusively focusing on offering health & wellness solutions to meet today's lifestyle.
Broken the stigma that good health has to be boring, Power Gummies has been topping the headlines with incredible achievements being identified as the Top Startup to Watch in 2020 by INC42 and also recognized as the Best Innovative Nutrition Product 2020, successfully raising funding for $6 million funding from 9Unicorns, Wipro Consumers, others post multiple bridge rounds and seed funding rounds through the years of pivoting their company growth. Power Gummies has brought into existence a community of loyalists for the past four years touching 40,00,000+ lives, selling over 30,00,000+ gummies, building the brand legacy with their first hero product - Gorgeous Hair & Nail Vitamins for healthy hair and nails, an exceptional tasty formula composition of biotin, Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid and Zinc. Roped in the famous Bollywood sensation, Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador, alongside launching three spectacular result-driven gummies for weight management, collagen boost and promoting ovary wellness - Beach Body Gummies, That Time of the Month Gummies and Jaw Dropping Gummies.
The brand aims to cater for the ever-increasing market potential in UAE to embark on with the major drivers for expected CAGR growth of more than 6% - influx of urban & working-class population, changing lifestyle, healthy preferences, rising per capita income over the recent years. Dubai is the most dominant region in the UAE dietary supplement market followed by Abu Dhabi and other cities. Power Gummies earmarks to penetrate the market, launching their exclusive official website for the region https://powergummies.ae apart from reaching the shelves of famous supermarket chains in the coming months.
Staying true to the passion of serving the customer experience, the brand is set to devise its game plan and launch variants, understanding the regional customer needs of the UAE for the years to come. Germinating the power of sharp sightedness as always, the Gummy Man, Divij Bajaj, Founder and CEO, launched the brand in 2018 with the concept of introducing dietary supplements to become a part of every household in a chewable form being all fun, tasty and fit in lifestyle spreading happiness. These one-of-a-kind vegan gummies are certified by FSSAI and FDA compliant, gelatin-free, gluten-free, contain 0 gm sugar, no pesticides, and no artificial colour. Reinforces the idea that following a healthier lifestyle can be simple, fun and delicious with their unique gummy formulations backed by WHO standard clinical trials to ensure product efficacy, robust scientifically proven R&D and sustainable GMO certified manufacturing practices. Their Gorgeous Hair & Nail vitamins have shown a 22.5% increase in hair density, 51% decrease in dry & damaged hair, 35% decrease in hair loss and more such incredible results over their 60 days comb test of chewing gummies.
Commenting on the expansion in UAE, Divij Bajaj, Founder and CEO says, "Creating a 'Power world' of happiness with good health has to go global, the ultimate goal is good health for all. Power Gummies is excited to develop new health and fitness-related variations for India and overseas markets now that we have established themselves as a market leader in this category." Power Gummies is all set to bridge the gap between fun and good health, it all sounds simpler with just chewing gummies to do it all. The firm markets its products in India and worldwide through its official website www.powergummies.com and major e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and more.