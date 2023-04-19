HUAWEI AppGallery celebrates Eid with an amazing cashback offer
HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app store for HUAWEI devices and one of the world's top three app marketplaces, celebrates the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan with an incredible offer, giving back to the millions of its dedicated users across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan.
Retaining the spirit of gratitude, unity, and joy of Eid al-Fitr, this brand-new offer that goes up to 20 per cent cashback adds even more value to the extensive range of selected high-quality HUAWEI AppGallery apps and games. Starting on April 21 and running until April 23, AppGallery users who choose to top-up HUAWEI Points will receive an instant 15 per cent cashback to use on their in-app purchases. Additionally, when using their HUAWEI points in selected apps and games such as FreeFire, LordsMobile, Rush Royal, Gardenscape, Jawaker, Bigo Live and Likee among others, they will get an extra five per cent coupon.
Users can take advantage of this fantastic offer for making in-app purchases in any of their favorite apps and games. This offer is a great opportunity for HUAWEI AppGallery users to enjoy their favourite apps and games while also benefiting from the cashback offer. It is a testament to HUAWEI's commitment to providing its customers with high-quality products and services while also giving back to the community.
William Hu, managing director at Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: "At Huawei Mobile Services, we celebrate this special occasion by offering the most generous AppGallery deal to our valued customers. As a company, we strive to enhance the end-user experience and make our products and services more distinctive and personalised, setting the benchmark for the whole industry."
HUAWEI AppGallery is home to the finest local and international apps, ensuring that they can be used seamlessly across HUAWEI smart devices in all scenarios, anywhere and anytime, without compromising on privacy and security. The new 15 per cent cashback Eid offer in addition to the extra five per cent coupons when using HUAWEI points in selected apps and games, concludes the company's month-long celebrations of Ramadan. Throughout the Holy Month, Huawei Mobile Services provided users with exclusive offers and specially designed content across HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Health, Petal Maps, and Petal Search, making this year's Ramadan experience one to remember.
