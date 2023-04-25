Hedonova shares insights on alternative investments, highlights growing popularity of cryptocurrencies
Hedonova, a US-based hedge fund, has announced a new investment strategy in the cryptocurrency market to make access to cryptocurrency and its management more accessible to those interested in investing in alternative assets. Unlike traditional crypto investors, Hedonova's cryptocurrency investments are made through structured notes, which are derivative instruments that are capital protected while the upside is uncapped. This unique approach enables them to invest in cryptocurrencies without taking on downside risk, ensuring that they do not lose money even if Bitcoin and Ethereum fall. On the other hand, if these currencies rise, they can earn up to 30 per cent more than what the underlying cryptos rise by, providing a great way to invest in cryptos with minimal risk.
Structured notes, which are hybrid securities that combine features of multiple different financial products into one, combine bonds and additional investments to offer the features of both debt assets and investment assets. They are not direct investments but rather track the value of another product, and the return on a structured note depends on the issuer repaying the underlying bond and paying a premium based on the linked asset.
Hedonova's approach to crypto investments is unique, as they are investing in structured notes that are linked to the performance of cryptocurrencies rather than directly investing in cryptocurrencies. Hedonova's investment strategy is a safer and more secure way to invest in cryptocurrencies, designed to protect investors' capital while still allowing them to benefit from the potential upside.
"Our investment strategy for cryptocurrencies is designed to mitigate risks and protect our investors' capital, while still allowing them to potentially benefit from the upside," said Alexander Cavendish, CEO at Hedonova. "By using structured notes linked to the performance of cryptocurrencies, we believe we offer the best of both worlds and a more secure way to invest in this growing market."
In addition to cryptocurrencies, Hedonova invests in various assets, including litigation finance, equipment finance, carbon credits, music royalties, fine art, startups, real estate, and NFTs. This diverse portfolio puts them in a strategic position, providing a broad network of experts across all continents worldwide for support and guidance to investors. The company plans to expand its portfolio in the future, as alternative investments are likely to become more mainstream in the next decade, offering more returns than traditional assets like stocks and mutual funds. Hedonova believes that investors must diversify their portfolio into alternative assets to reduce downside risk and learn how to deal with volatility in the crypto market for increased profitability.
Hedonova is committed to working closely with its investors to provide exceptional returns while maintaining high standards of quality, transparency, and accountability. The company's latest investment strategy in cryptocurrency is an exciting addition to its portfolio, and it looks forward to providing more investment opportunities to potential investors in the future.
