Four Tips to Build an Impressive eCommerce Website
Over the past decade, the intention of purchasing online, has experienced a significant growth. Likewise, the number of ecommerce who are providing a wide range of services and products has increased. Now, if you, as an internet user, search for a particular product or service, you will find a countless number of websites that provide the particular thing that you are after. This indicates that the competition is quite tight between market participants. Now, the question here is which website, you and other users like you, would choose to work with?
There are a number of factors that encourage people to select a website to purchase from.We would like to talk about an ecommerce website here and how to make its appearance to be impressive for users. You must keep in mind that 48% of people believe that the website design is the top factor to determine the business trustworthy. Therefore, the online store appearance and user-friendliness are two important factors for an ecommerce to shine.
We, in this article, would like to provide you with 4 tips to have an impressive ecommerce website.
1. Simple ,Clean and Easy to Navigate
Internet users love simplicity. Their intention is to find their desired product or service, as easy as possible. Hence, try to keep your online shop clean, simple and easy to understand. Having many banners and pop-ups, distracts visitors from the ecommerce goal which is selling products! Like mentioned before, users tend to understand how to look for what they are after, as soon as possible. If an online shop website is complicated to work with, users would instantly leave and look for another ecommerce. Putting a search box on the first page of an ecommerce site is a good idea to make things easier for users. Furthermore, the design of product categories and pages should be easy to navigate. There are a few tools such as filters for size, colors and product type and also some other informative tools such as size guide to be added in, in order to make things smoother for your visitors. At last, adding tools such as wish list features for users to add their desired products and shop later, shopping cards and more importantly easy and multiple payment options would add considerable value to your ecommerce website.
2. Quality Content for Your Online Shop
Products listed on ecommerce websites should be accompanied by quality content, so users will be able to understand the product specifications. The first important factor for a quality content is accuracy. You must make sure that each product’s description is precise and accurate. Next factor is that the content should be short and informative. You can put a detailed and long description for every single product, but users usually don’t have the intention to read through long contents. Therefore, users fail to proceed with your website as they are not able to get their required information fast and easily.
3. Security of Your Ecommerce
Website security is the most important feature for ecommerce websites. Even though security is one of the most important parts of designing any kind of website, its importance must be considered at the highest level possible, when it comes down to web design for online shops. Since people must be providing sensitive information such as credit card or bank account details to your ecommerce website, maximum security should be in place for this information to be taken care of. Think of a situation where even a minor security issue occurs. In that case, your ecommerce website will lose its trustworthiness and reputation as the first consequence and you will end up with a huge decrease in the number of visitors and customers.
4. Mobile Responsive
As we already know, most users around the world who have access to the internet, prefer to use their mobile phones to explore through the internet. Likewise, people would like to use their mobile phones to shop online. Therefore, for ecommerce web design, it is a mandatory rule to be mobile-friendly. To be more specific, the ecommerce appearance must be as good as how it looks on desktop computers.
When it comes down to ecommerce, due to its competitive nature, there are many tactics and tricks to impress users and redirect them through our website. Then, when you have your audience on your website, the most important task is to convert them from simple users to loyal customers. The process of increasing the traffic and converting visitors to customers is complicated. It needs patience, persistence, knowledge and experience. Entrepreneurs who are overwhelmed by many issues to be resolved on a daily basis, particularly when starting a business, usually outsource their ecommerce website design. This is a good idea, as in addition to the fact that creating an ecommerce is a full time and long-lasting task, it needs knowledge and experience as well. Hence, working with a professional web design company who has a proven history of successful web design for online shops, would add great value to your business. If you are looking to establish your online shop in the Dubai/UAE market, there are good companies that you can choose to work with. However, in case of not having time to look around and compare multiple companies to make the best decision, we would like to recommend Websima DMCC. Websima DMCC has been providing a wide range of digital marketing and web design services in Dubai since a decade ago. They benefit from talented web designers and experienced developers with a proven track record of success in the Dubai marketplace. You may contact them and ask for a free consultation meeting, so you would be able to make your decision easier.