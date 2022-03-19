Floward Partners with Eyewa in UAE
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in the MENA and UK partnered with Eyewa, the leading eyewear store in the region.
Staring March, Floward clients in the United Arab Emirates will be able to order flowers bundled with eyewear for females, in addition to launching an exclusive Mother’s Day collection for this occasion to offer its clients a variety of gifts.
Floward UAE Country Manager, Mr. Zaid Osama said: "We are excited for this partnership with the largest online store for eyewear in the GCC region. Our beginnings, values, and vision are in line with those of Eyewa, making this partnership between two of the largest e-commerce companies in the region a logical one and proof that startups in this field and this region can provide high-quality products and services and achieve significant growth."
Eyewa Managing Director of UAE, Mr. Elias Tsikhlakhis said: "We have been seeing exponential growth in our region over the past decade, and one of the most exciting parts of this growth is the emergence of amazing local brands. Eyewa and Floward are both GCC-born startups, and we are very proud to enter a strategic collaboration to continue building our regional success stories. We are happy to collaborate with other local businesses and believe we will see more and more homegrown brands teaming up in the future."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offer cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
Visit Us : www.floward.com